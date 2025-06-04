Revealed: the UK's most affordable seaside towns

Oban ranks as the most affordable seaside town in the UK with the average property costing 7.97 times more than the average yearly income.

That’s according to new research from The Co-operative Bank, which has revealed the most affordable seaside towns in the UK.

Oban, a resort town in idyllic highlands of Scotland, has an average house price of £220,458 coming in at 7.97 times average income and an average monthly rental price of £800 sitting at 34.70% of the average monthly income.

Completing the top three are Morecambe and Blackpool who are tied at second place with average house costs sitting at 7.44 and 6.98 times the cost of the average yearly income, respectively. In terms of rent costs, Morecambe rent costs sit at 37.74% of the average monthly income and Blackpool rent costs sit at 40.02% of the average monthly income.

The lender found that mand for seaside properties has surged by 115% compared to pre-pandemic levels, ‘suggesting that many Brits are eager to swap city living for a life by the coast’.

But as demand grows, so too do prices. To help make the dream of coastal living more achievable, The Co-operative Bank has used data from Rightmove to reveal the most affordable UK coastal towns for both buying and renting.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

The 20 most affordable seaside locations in the UK

Rank Town Average House Price Average Rent Cost (pcm) Average House Price compared to yearly income Average Rent Price as a % of monthly income 1 Oban £220,458 £800 7.97x 34.70% 2 Morecambe £194,295 £821 7.44x 37.74% Blackpool £147,449 £704 6.98x 40.02% 4 Troon £225,977 £982 7.84x 40.91% 5 Filey £213,669 £767 8.76x 37.74% 6 Scarborough £202,600 £840 8.76x 43.56% 7 Whitby £253,519 £755 10.40x 37.15% 8 Southport £239,472 £895 9.97x 44.71% 9 Dunbar £327,821 £945 12.15x 42.02% 10 Swansea £200,648 £1,362 8.39x 68.33% 11 Portsmouth £278,599 £1,477 10.07x 64.07% 12 Torquay £262,460 £1,137 11.27x 58.57% 13 Eastbourne £313,862 £1,326 11.52x 58.40% 14 Weymouth £305,854 £1,108 12.76x 55.46% 15 Hastings £309,904 £1,217 12.47x 58.75% 16 Ramsgate £273,903 £1,078 12.66x 59.80% 17 Deal £344,245 £1,344 13.08x 61.30% 18 Aberystwyth £241,927 £1,337 11.16x 73.99% 19 Margate £308,550 £1,199 14.26x 66.51% 20 Newquay £345,917 £1,176 15.65x 63.86%

Warren Cain, head of mortgage products at The Co-operative Bank, said: “Buying a home, especially in a sought-after seaside location, requires careful financial planning. Start by researching the average house prices in your preferred seaside town and calculate how much deposit you’ll need. Typically, you’ll need to save a minimum of 10% of the cost of the property you want to buy.”

“You’ll also need to figure out how much you can afford to spend and create a budget. You can use tools like our mortgage calculator to see what property price you can afford or what your monthly mortgage repayment could be.

“Don’t forget to consider additional costs of coastal living such as flood insurance premiums that may be higher in coastal locations, the maintenance costs for sea-facing homes such as salty air causing wear and tear, and the commuter costs.”