Over 18 million homes need retrofitting to cut energy bills

Over half of all UK homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of a D or below and need to be improved, highlighting the scale of the sustainable housing challenge.

That’s according to Rightmove, which said that over 18 million UK homes need green upgrades to lower energy bills.

The figure takes into account homes that already have an EPC and those that have never had one (because they haven’t been sold or rented out since EPCs were introduced). It totals 55% of all UK housing stock.

Huge difference in bills

The property portal added that average energy bills based on a home’s EPC rating can differ by thousands of pounds between the lowest and highest ratings.

It said the average energy bill of a three-bedroom house with an EPC rating of F is £4,431 per year. This compares with £1,669 for the same-sized house with an EPC rating of C – a difference of £2,762.

Measures that could boost a home’s EPC rating include double glazing, roof or floor insulation or installing solar panels.

Motivation to change

Rightmove also revealed that the biggest motivator for someone to make green changes to their home is the chance to cut their energy bills.

The study also found that 87% of renters and 83% of homeowners think more action should be taken to help people make their homes greener.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “While it’s a start to see some green support proposed in the party manifestos, there’s a big job to be done to address the wide-scale issue that at least 18 million UK homes need to be improved.

“Many homeowners and landlords need urgent access to schemes that enable them to make these improvements, which could help with huge savings on energy bills.

“Each home requires different improvements and the upfront costs are a huge barrier to change. Without more help, many homeowners and tenants will continue to live in high-carbon-emitting homes with high energy costs.”