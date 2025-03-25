Cashback remortgage product launched by Pepper Money

Pepper Money has launched a limited edition remortgage product to help customers with recent adverse credit to boost their cashflow.

The mortgage deal offers £750 cashback, paid directly to customers on completion. The product also comes with a free valuation and carries a £995 completion fee, which can be added to the loan.

Individual underwriting

Pepper Money assesses every application on its own individual merits, with no debt-to-income ratio and capital raising available up to maximum product LTVs.

There is no value or volume limit on County Court Judgements and defaults, and no need for them to be satisfied. When it comes to assessing affordability, Pepper Money can accept 100% of monthly bonuses, overtime and commission, while one year’s self-employed trading or most recent year’s accounts are also accepted.

Paul Adams, sales director at the lender, said: “Our latest Specialist Lending Study found that over half (57%) of all respondents have experienced a continued decrease in their disposable income and, at Pepper Money, we understand it can be difficult to save as much as you like month to month.

“This limited edition remortgage product provides customers with extra support once they’ve completed, with £750 cashback that’s ideal for those who need an extra financial boost post-completion.

“As with all our products, the application process is quick and easy with direct access to our underwriters at every stage. We take an inclusive approach to underwriting, with tiered criteria that considers the whole picture – helping to maximise your customers’ affordability and giving you more opportunities to say yes.”