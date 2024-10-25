Menu

First-time Buyers

Halifax and TSB increase mortgage rates

Halifax and TSB increase mortgage rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
28/10/2024
Updated:
27/10/2024
Halifax has increased select five-year fixed mortgage rates by 0.08 percentage points.

The move will affect first-time buyers and homemovers.

The changes were brought in on 25 October and Halifax’s rates now range from 3.85% for a product at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee to 5.32% at 90-95% LTV with no fee.

TSB increases mortgage rates

TSB has also tweaked its mortgage rates, with increases of up to 0.1 percentage point.

This applies to its two- and five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover mortgages at 90-95% LTV.

Taking effect from 25 October, its two-year fixed rate at 90-95% LTV with no fee has a rate of 5.64%, while the five-year fix is priced at 5.14%.

Sponsored

Average rates still lower than last year

Despite recent rate increases from certain lenders, Rightmove’s weekly mortgage tracker showed that average rates were still relatively low when compared to last year.

As of this week, the firm’s data showed that the average two-year fixed rate was 4.94%, while the lowest available rate was 3.94%. This compared to an average rate of 5.85% last year.

The average five-year fixed rate was 4.64%, while the lowest available was 3.77%. Last year, the average rate for a five-year fix was 5.39%.

Rates of less than 5% were available across lower LTV tiers, Rightmove’s data found.

The average two-year fixed rate was 4.24% at 60% LTV, while the average five-year fixed rate was 4.05%.

At 75%, this came to 4.71% and 4.45% respectively. At 85% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.95%, while a five-year fix was priced at 4.65% on average.

The typical rate for a two-year fix at 90% LTV was 5.34% and 4.89% for a five-year fix.

At 95% LTV, this was 5.52% and 5.19% respectively.

This article was first published on YourMortgage.co.uk’s sister site, Mortgage Solutions. Read: Halifax and TSB make small mortgage rate increases

Related
View All

First-time Buyers

First-time buyers pay £350 a month more than they did five years ago

Nearly two-fifths regret buying because of ‘stressful’ mortgage process

24/10/2024

First-time Buyers

worried buyers

First-time buyers fear squeezed income even in homeownership

First-time Buyers

cashback

Skipton launches new cashback version of Track Record Mortgage

15/10/2024

Editor's Pick

Homeowners sacrifice their dream jobs to secure a mortgage

Homeowners sacrifice their dream jobs to secure a mortgage

09/10/2024
View All
Tags:
Halifax
mortgage rates
rate increases
rate rises
tsb